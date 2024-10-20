Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.74 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Guaranty Bancshares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GNTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens upped their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GNTY
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guaranty Bancshares
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.