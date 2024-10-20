Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.74 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guaranty Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP William Travis Brown sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $25,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,871.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director James S. Bunch sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $182,156.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,323.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William Travis Brown sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $25,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,871.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,762 shares of company stock worth $356,034. Insiders own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

GNTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens upped their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

