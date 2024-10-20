Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the coupon company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GRPN. Northland Capmk raised shares of Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Groupon Price Performance

GRPN stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Groupon has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $421.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $124.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Groupon news, Director Jason Harinstein purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $159,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,531.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $52,017.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,696.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Harinstein acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $159,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,531.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Groupon by 1,848.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

