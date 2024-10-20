Gravity (G) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $269.09 Million

Gravity (G) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $269.09 million and $10.72 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gravity has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s genesis date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. The official website for Gravity is gravity.xyz. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog.

Gravity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,845,160,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03395696 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $10,046,978.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

