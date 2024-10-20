Generate Investment Management Ltd Buys 49,466 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 212.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,744 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,466 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.3% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $1,217,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,353,653.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,353,653.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,359,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,612 shares of company stock valued at $21,429,961. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $293.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $283.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.77.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.66.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

