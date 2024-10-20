General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Raised by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in General Mills by 8.1% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $226,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,870.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,467,311 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $69.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

