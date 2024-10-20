Friedenthal Financial Makes New $50,000 Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $475.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.73 and a 52-week high of $480.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

