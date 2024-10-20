First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance
NASDAQ RDVY opened at $60.57 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.