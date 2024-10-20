First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $60.57 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.