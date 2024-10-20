First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 6,921 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $170.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.42 and a 200-day moving average of $158.52. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

