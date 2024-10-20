First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $23.91 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $415.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.10 and its 200-day moving average is $358.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.