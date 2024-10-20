First Bancorp Inc ME Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 9,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,815,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,415,000 after buying an additional 638,822 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $120.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.