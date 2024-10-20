Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$50.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Finning International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price target on Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.83.

Get Finning International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTT

Finning International Price Performance

TSE:FTT opened at C$43.26 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$33.77 and a 52-week high of C$45.17. The company has a market cap of C$6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.87.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.04. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Finning International will post 4.244898 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Finning International’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Finning International

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 2,777 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,055.03. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.