Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after buying an additional 580,694 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 327,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,494,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

