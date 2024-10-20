Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.21 and last traded at $62.18, with a volume of 14094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 145.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 68,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 50,154 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 698,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,856,000 after purchasing an additional 30,427 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.