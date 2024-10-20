Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 384 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 542,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,104,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.44.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $261.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.45. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.