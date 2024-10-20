Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.56.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $159.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $160.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.41. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

