Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $115.65 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 585,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,010 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $115,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,533,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,196,000 after acquiring an additional 26,954 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.47.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $188.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.44 and its 200-day moving average is $177.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.