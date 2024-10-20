Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $115.65 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 585,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,010 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $115,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,533,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,196,000 after acquiring an additional 26,954 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.47.
AbbVie Stock Performance
NYSE ABBV opened at $188.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.44 and its 200-day moving average is $177.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
