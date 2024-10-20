Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $66.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of -244.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,059.26%.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 110,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 29,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

