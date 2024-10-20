Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 300 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,493 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,995,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,972,000 after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $74,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EEM opened at $45.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

