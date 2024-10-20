Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.34.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.