Evercore ISI Trims CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Target Price to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.61.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

