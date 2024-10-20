Ethena USDe Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.52 Billion (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $2.52 billion and $22.80 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,514,931,576 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,437,410,098.379575. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99972984 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $46,318,313.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars.

