Essex LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 194.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,141,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 754,718 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $11,610,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,359,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,275.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 410,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 380,318 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,841,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,210,000 after buying an additional 362,026 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

