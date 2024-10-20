Essex LLC Sells 165 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Essex LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $746,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,626.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,121,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IYM opened at $153.25 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $153.55. The stock has a market cap of $704.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.63 and its 200 day moving average is $143.90.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.