Essex LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Essex LLC cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in RTX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in RTX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $72.48 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research lifted their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.