Essex LLC Has $3.31 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Essex LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 624,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 8.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE EMR opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.