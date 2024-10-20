Essex LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Essex LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.89. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.