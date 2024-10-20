Essex LLC Acquires Shares of 4,500 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Essex LLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,108,000 after buying an additional 53,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,473 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,163.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,163.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,604. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

