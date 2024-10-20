Enjin Coin (ENJ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $278.81 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $278.81 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,842,706,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,763,428,192 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

