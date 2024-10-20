Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.47.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

NYSE EMR opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average of $109.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

