Embree Financial Group Has $216,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Embree Financial Group reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $457.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

