Embree Financial Group Acquires Shares of 1,054 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Embree Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.50.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $393.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $192.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $403.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

