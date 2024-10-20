Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $262,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,896,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $917.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $921.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $858.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $872.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

