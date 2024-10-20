Eigenpie mstETH Price Tops $2,692.98 on Top Exchanges (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be purchased for $2,692.98 or 0.03949301 BTC on popular exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market cap of $598.60 million and $3,527.19 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 222,280 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

