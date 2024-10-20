E&G Advisors LP Has $888,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13.8% in the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,915,110.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $653.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

