E&G Advisors LP Has $265,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,610,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $715,051.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,877,196.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,610,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,049,994. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.15. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

