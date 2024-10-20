E&G Advisors LP Buys 581 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $537.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $518.07 and its 200 day moving average is $498.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $538.76. The firm has a market cap of $486.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

