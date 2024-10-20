Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and traded as high as $14.54. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 76,685 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 48,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 79,088 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth $305,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

