Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and traded as high as $14.54. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 76,685 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
