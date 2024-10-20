Eagle Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 174,171 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $28,366,000. M&G Plc increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.3% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,097,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.14. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

