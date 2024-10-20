DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

DraftKings Stock Up 2.2 %

DraftKings stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $3,152,037.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,498,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,045,934.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $3,152,037.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,498,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,045,934.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,132,095 shares of company stock worth $42,890,328. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $1,530,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in DraftKings by 63.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 515,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

