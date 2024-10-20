DMC Group LLC Buys 977 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.71 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

