DMC Group LLC Buys 270 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $113,000. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 50,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

