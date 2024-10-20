Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Stock Position Lessened by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSV. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $31.32 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

