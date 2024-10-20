Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Black Point Wealth Management

Black Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Black Point Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Black Point Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2,037.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 185,337 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,051,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 170,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,330. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $66.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

