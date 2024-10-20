DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,907 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 210.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 94.2% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,105.3% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.7 %

DKS opened at $218.66 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $239.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.