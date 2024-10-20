dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.47.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNTL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
