Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 7.2% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $408.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $420.47.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

