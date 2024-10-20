Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Shares Up 7.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 33,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 28,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTRUY shares. HSBC raised Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Daimler Truck Price Performance

About Daimler Truck

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

