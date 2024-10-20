Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Shares Up 7.6% – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2024

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Free Report) were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 33,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 28,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTRUY shares. HSBC raised Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DTRUY

Daimler Truck Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22.

About Daimler Truck

(Get Free Report)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.