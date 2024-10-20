Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Shares Up 7.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 33,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 28,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTRUY shares. HSBC raised Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DTRUY
Daimler Truck Price Performance
About Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Daimler Truck
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.