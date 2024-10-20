DA Davidson Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $48.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.