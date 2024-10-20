Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $402.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $406.96. The stock has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.58.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

