Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after buying an additional 1,519,237 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,453,000 after buying an additional 1,286,694 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 76.3% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,232,000 after buying an additional 972,101 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,931,000 after buying an additional 475,849 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.0% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,356,000 after buying an additional 402,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,503 shares of company stock worth $3,511,505. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $125.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.55, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $125.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.